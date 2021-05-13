Sunshine rolls, warmer too

Skies are clear again this morning but not as chilly out-the-door! A light jacket needed until mid-morning should be about it, along with sunglasses for the entire day. Winds will be lighter today and with an abundance of sunshine, expect highs reaching the upper 60’s. Enjoy!

Friday will bring some higher clouds but dry weather continues…winds turning southwest will aid in a bump of warmth to end the workweek. Highs nearing 70° by 5:00 pm.

The weekend brings additional warmth on Saturday, as dry conditions hold for the afternoon. As clouds thicken through the day, a few showers will sneak into our western counties by the evening. Most rain will not arrive until after midnight and into earl Sunday. Sunday will not be a washout! Large gaps of dry time