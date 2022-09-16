Skies are mainly clear and temperatures milder to begin our Friday morning, as we will start out in downtown hovering in the lower 60s. Some patchy fog in spots but no school delays are anticipated! Bright sunshine is expected again, with light winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph. The warming trend is underway, as highs reach the middle 80s by late afternoon.

Expect another great evening for outdoor activities with clearing skies and light winds…temperatures will drop into lower 60s overnight.

More sunshine and warmth will continue to build through the weekend, as temperatures continue their trend upward, running nearly 10° above the seasonal average by Sunday afternoon. No rain or storms for the weekend.

Monday brings a chance of storms for the morning and through the afternoon, while a jump in dew points will make for a stickier, muggier start to the workweek. Due to the added clouds and storm chances highs will reach the upper 80s both days for Monday and Tuesday. Hotter conditions build by midweek, as our first 90-plus degree day will be possible for downtown Indianapolis this month, possibly our 23rd for the year!