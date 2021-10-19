Sunshine rules the day; rain returns Wednesday night

It was another cool and crisp morning as lows fell to the 40s for many locations. A few outlying cities did fall into the upper 30s, including Zionsville, Greencastle, and Columbus.

The weather today is going to be like Monday’s with dry conditions and highs rebounding into the lower to mid-70s. The biggest difference will be the additional clouds over the area this afternoon. Skies will turn partly cloudy around the evening rush hour with a high near 73.

Most of Wednesday is going to be dry ahead of an approaching cold front. Cloud coverage will increase as the day goes on with rain chances ramping up late in the evening. Highs will peak into the mid-70s tomorrow afternoon, which means temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average to date.

Wednesday is going to be the warmest of the week! The frontal boundary will allow temperatures to decline Thursday and Friday. This system will not be a soaker. Most forecast models are indicating that most will have minimal totals staying below 0.10” of rain.