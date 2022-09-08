Skies are clear and temperatures comfortable to begin our Thursday morning, as some patchy fog has developed. Expect a brighter sunrise and gorgeous day ahead, as winds remain light from the northeast at 5-10 mph. This will be the brightest day of the week, while dew points remain at a pleasing level. Highs today should reach the lower 80s (83°), slightly above the average of 81°.

More great weather tonight, under clear skies and cool temperatures with lows falling to near 60°.

Friday brings additional sun and warmth, as winds turn in from the southeast and highs reach the middle 80s. Expect another great, dry evening for high school football tomorrow night.

The weekend brings changes, as clouds start to increase on Saturday and spotty storms return by the afternoon. Still plenty of dry time will be enjoyed, as dew points climb marking a muggier feel. Sunday looks more unsettled, cloudier and with better chances for rain and storms in coverage. For now, make your outdoor plans on Saturday, compared to Sunday, if possible.

A taste of fall for early next week, as a cutoff low will generate a cooler flow and spotty shower chances through Tuesday afternoon. Due to this cool pool of air, highs may only reach the upper 60s on Monday with lows dropping into the lower 50s by Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s, usually don’t arrive until early October!