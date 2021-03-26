Sunshine then stormy for the final weekend of March

SPRING STORM DEPARTS

The second in the series of spring storm this week lived up to its billing producing over two dozen tornadoes in the deep south Thursday and prompted the first severe thunderstorm warnings of 2021 to be issued out of the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. There were a handful of reports of hail late Thursday, the largest 1.50″ (ping-pong ball size) in Greene county.

In the wake of the thunderstorms, winds roared across central Indiana with peak gust of 57 mph. Numerous trees and power lines were downed after midnight across Hamilton and Madison counties.

The same storm spawned tornadoes in the deep south. Clean up was underway early Friday morning after over two-dozen reports. Large, long lived and long tracked tornadoes leveled homes and as of Friday afternoon five lives were lost. This was the second tornado outbreak in Alabama in less than two weeks.

Severe weather season is in full gear now after a very quiet February. March has already produced over 100 tornadoes nation-wide after merely 11 in February. We are well above the pace now for the month. On average there are 75 tornadoes annually in the U.S. during the month of March.

The storm has departed and cooler, cloudy and calmer weather sets in to open the weekend. Late Friday there were some breaks in the overcast and clearing is to get underway overnight. A chill settles in by Saturday morning with low temperatures dipping in the 30s by sunrise – coolest since last Sunday morning.

WARMING SATURDAY NEW STORM THREAT

We will open the weekend with sunshine but clouds and the threat of new showers and thunderstorms will return late Saturday. We are expecting to enjoy much of the day with sunshine and milder temperatures after that chilly open. Temperatures are to climb again surpassing 60-degrees for the 13th time this month! This March has produced the most 60-degree days or higher in five years. The most to-date was 2012 with 19.

A new storm system will send showers and thunderstorms into the state late day and a few gusty thunderstorms are possible after dark. Coverage will increase quickly after dark to nearly 50% areal coverage before midnight. Should a strong storm get going, a local damaging wind gust or two could occur. The rain threat drops quickly after midnight as a cold front sweeps into the state. The weekend will end with a cooler, more seasonal feel Sunday afternoon.