Sunshine this weekend; closely watching wintry weather potential next week

Enjoy the rest of the long holiday weekend while conditions are calm and temperatures are a little above average. We’re still on track for some POTENTIALLY messy conditions developing as we close out the weekend and open next week. We’re dry but cool for the rest of Friday evening and most of the weekend. High pressure building in will provide plenty of sunshine Saturday and for the first part of Sunday. Clearing skies tonight will allow a lot of heat to escape from the surface and temperatures to plummet into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Our attention is closely on a system that sets up to close the long holiday weekend. There are still many question regarding the impacts we’ll see from this here in central Indiana. However, we want to make you aware now that there is the potential for some wintry weather, and certainly much colder, windy conditions that could impact your travels early next week. The polar branch of our jet stream is going to take a dive south Sunday night and into Monday, bringing us much colder air to central Indiana, along with windy conditions. A low pressure system to our south is on track to be brought north, into the region by early next week. This moisture is set to combine with the cold air, bringing us the chance for some wintry precipitation. The timing on if/when these systems phase together is crucial to the type, timing and amount of precipitation we see. As of now, a few widely scattered rain showers would develop late Sunday evening and change to a rain/snow mix and possibly to all snow by Monday morning for parts of central Indiana. Travel Monday morning could be tricky, however, surface temperatures will take a little longer to cool off than the air temperature, so any snow that develops won’t stick to the roads immediately. While there could be some slick spots Monday morning, particularly around bridges and overpasses, most (if any accumulation) we see will be on grassy or elevated surfaces.

The picture will become clearer in the coming days, so continue to check back with us.