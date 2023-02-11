Frosty Start to Weekend

It is a chilly morning with lows dropping into the upper teens and lower 20s! With light winds, there is not a wind chill factor. However, the combination of light winds, clear skies, and chilly temperatures helped with the formation of a heavy frost around the area. If your vehicle was sitting out overnight, you may want to give yourself a few more minutes to clear the windshield!

Sunny Skies Saturday and Sunday

High pressure is in control of the weather pattern this weekend. The pressure feature will supply the region with plenty of sun both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will also improve with highs in the mid-40s this afternoon. Super Bowl Sunday is going to be much warmer as temperatures peak above the 50° mark!

Temperatures Trending Warmer

A mild pattern is underway for Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be running well above average for the next several days. The milder air will also bring a couple rounds of rainfall this week. The first wave arrives Tuesday evening, which may put a damper on Valentine’s Day plans.

The second system is going to be more impactful for the Hoosier State. Highs will drive into the lower to mid-60s midweek ahead of the second storm complex. The unseasonably warm air may trigger embedded thunderstorms Thursday morning before the cold front arrives.

Colder air is going to blast into the region behind arctic front. Highs will struggle to rise to 30° next Friday. Plus, there is going to be a chance for light snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning.