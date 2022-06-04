A Cool Open to Saturday

We kicked off the weekend with cool temperatures this Saturday morning. A handful of outlying locations fell below 50° at daybreak, including Lafayette, Monticello, Crawfordville.

Another Warm, Sunny Day

Temperatures will quickly recover this afternoon and rise back into the mid-80s! The sunshine is strong again with the UV Index running high for central Indiana. Sunburn may happen in 20 minutes if you are not wearing any sunblock!

A Clear, Pleasant Evening

Today is the final day for the St. Simon Festival in the Geist area. The weather looks great if you plan to attend the event this evening. Skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures fall back into the upper 60s by 11 PM.

Dry through the Weekend

High pressure over the area will provide the state with dry weather for another day. Temperatures are going to be slightly warmer Sunday afternoon as additional clouds build into the area. Skies will become partly cloudy tomorrow as a storm system nears the Midwest.

Rain Returns Monday

Our next round of rainfall arrives on Monday as the weather pattern turns more unsettled into the new workweek. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday night and into early Tuesday. Temperatures will drop back a bit by Tuesday afternoon in the wake of a cold front.