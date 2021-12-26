Sunshine to close the holiday weekend; rain ramps up tonight

It was a strange feeling having temperatures in the lower 60s to kick-off Christmas morning. Indianapolis reached 63° on the holiday, which tied for the second warmest on record for the city! The warmest was 64° set back in 1893.

It is a rather foggy start across East-Central Indiana this Sunday morning. The visibility fell below a quarter mile in spots northeast of downtown Indianapolis. The visibility will improve as winds speeds pick up late in the morning.

You will want to spend some time outdoors today with a mix of sun and clouds through the early afternoon. However, more clouds will build into the state tonight as another storm system approaches the Midwest.

Rain chances ramp up after 9 PM Sunday with a passing warm front. The boundary will drive temperatures above 50° after midnight. Indy will even have another chance to rise into the 60s on Monday! It will be the 10th time this morning the city has seen highs in the 60s, which will tie for the record number of 60-degree days in December!

Scattered showers will fill into the state tonight and increase in coverage early Monday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms will be possible. Shower chance decline after 10 AM Monday with peeks of sun late in the day.