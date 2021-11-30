Sunshine to end November before light rain returns tomorrow

Skies are mainly clear but not as cold out-the-door to begin your Tuesday morning! Plenty of sunshine on the way today and a westerly flow should help to boost our afternoon highs into the upper 40’s. A great day ahead and above average to end the month of November.

This evening, clear skies will hold until midnight before increasing in the overnight. As clouds thicken, temperatures will rise slightly and spotty showers should develop around sunrise. Wednesday will bring added clouds and passing, light showers off and on through the day. It appears the steadiest rain will likely fall south of Indy. Rainfall estimates below…

The end of the workweek looks very mild and breezy, marking the warmest of the week!