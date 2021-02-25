Sunshine to start Friday then small rain chance arrives; Warmest weekend here in months

FEBRUARY SUNSHINE

Our dreary February is perking up as we have had the ‘sunniest’ stretch of the month. Five of the past seven days have offered more sun than clouds. The month still has produced only half the normal sunshine and only one month in the past twelve had a surplus in sunshine, last November.

You can feel it! The February sun is getting stronger! We are on our way to Spring in 23 days, while it may be a few more weeks out the sun strength is two-times stronger in late February than it was on December 21st. Stronger sun is hanging on longer too. By the time the weekend ends, we will have gained one hour and four minutes of daylight since the first of February.

We will start Friday frosty and cold but more sunshine is in the forecast Friday! Skies will be brightest early afternoon before onset of high clouds late day and evening.

RAIN CHANCE

The clouds that stream into the state later Friday afternoon and evening may produce some patchy light rain overnight and pre-dawn Saturday. The rain coverage looks light and sunshine will emerge for a fine Saturday afternoon. Showers are expected to be more area-wide come Sunday but the story will be the temperatures.

In a month that spent fourteen consecutive days below freezing, we close February with afternoon temperatures a full 10-degrees above normal. With projected highs in the mid to upper 50’s this will be the warmest weekend in central Indiana since mid-November.