Sunshine to start the week; tracking comfortable temperatures

It was another chilly morning across central Indiana with some outlying spots dropping into the mid to upper 30s. Zionsville and Crawfordsville both fell to 35° this morning! Indianapolis fell to 41°.

A ridge of high pressure over the central U.S. and into the Midwest. The high-pressure feature will keep the area dry for the next couple days! The clear sky today will result in a large temperature swing for the afternoon! Highs will rise near the 70° mark later today.

A few more clouds are going to build into the area Tuesday afternoon as a system nears the Ohio Valley. The dry pattern will persist through Wednesday evening. However, an inbound cold front is going to bring our next round of rainfall Wednesday night.

Spotty showers will linger on Thursday then should exit as we close the workweek. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon. Could we see more frost early Saturday morning? There is a chance for it! Stay tuned for updates.