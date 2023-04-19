Just one day removed from the coldest air on nearly three weeks, temperatures surged Wednesday behind an warm front to the warmest air of the year

TEMPERATURES SURGE

A warm front has lifted north late Wednesday and very warm air no flows freely into central Indiana. By late day the temperatures have reached or surpassed 80-degrees in many locations including Indianapolis. The preliminary high of 81 is the warmest of the year and the fourth time this year to reach 80-degrees.

Are these 80s early? The answer is no. It is not uncommon to have one by now, but four before the 20th of April, that’s a little more rare. Scanning weather records we average two 80-degree days by mid-April. This is the most so early in a year since 2012 when eight days reached 80, recall that year we would go on to sizzle that summer with multiple 100° days!

We go even warmer Thursday with a forecast high of 83, just shy of the record of 85 set in 1915. It will not last as showers and storms arrive late day preceding a cold front. Temperatures take a downturn starting Friday and turn even colder with this weekend. The chilly returns and the pullback includes afternoons that may struggle to reach 50-degrees.