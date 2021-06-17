Surging heat and humidity brings on threat of thunderstorms

MILD WEATHER DEPARTS

Four straight mild mornings and the streak is ending – Indianapolis fell to 57° Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning while some outlying locations were even cooler. What a treat! Tipton took top billing Thursday morning with a low of 51°

A warm front is inbound and low temperatures will only settle near 70° by sunrise Friday a full 15-degrees warmer in most locations.

HEATING UP

The temperatures are on the rebound and returned to the middle to high 80s Thursday afternoon but the humidity is was still lacking. While the streak sub-normal days reached three straight in Indianapolis, the streak of 80-degree days has now extended to fourteen. We’ve had two straight weeks with an afternoon high of 80-degrees or higher.

HOT AND HUMID

A surge in humidity is on the way and really behind the warmer night ahead. The once dry air that cooled so nicely is being replaced with heavy, thick tropical air. Behind a warm front the state will be flooded with high level dew points, air more typical of south Florida Friday aiding in a heat index that will jump to 94° to 99°. Could some locations hit 100°???

STORM CHANCES

Making a transition to heat and humidity may be a bit noisy especially in the overnights here entering the weekend. Storm clusters are to gather late tonight and drop south into northern Indiana before sunrise bringing a threat for a few heavy storms and locally heavy rainfall. These clusters of complexes of storms are mainly driven by a nighttime jet stream and when the sun rises, the clusters dissipate and diminish. We will be left with mainly dry time Friday with temperatures surging. The early day storms will leave behind a few “ripples” or boundaries opening up the chance for a few local thunderstorms to develop before sunset. The highly humid and hot air is also very unstable so it is possible a few strong/severe storms could show up Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has out looked much of central Indiana for the possibility of a severe storm. We will be monitoring trends.

While the storm chance is minimal, it will increase after sunset. With the nighttime jet stream kicking in, clusters of storms are to return OVERNIGHT Friday into early Saturday morning. These are often prolific rain makers, contain vivid lightning and locally damaging wind gusts. At this time such a complex could be inbound after 2am Saturday morning. Stay tuned for updated timing and locations of such storm complexes.

EVEN COOLER NEXT WEEK?

There is a new cold front coming to central Indiana, and behind it an even cooler brand of air than the one we just experienced. Next week could start stormy as cold front arrives Monday with storms in tow. As the front settles south a surge of unseasonably cool air will flow into the state sending area temperatures tumbling. Much cooler and much less humid air will allow nighttime lows to lower into the 40s outlying early Wednesday morning!!!!