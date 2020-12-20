Temperature swings coming but will end with first shot of arctic air of the season

WORKING ON A WARM UP

Despite clouds and even some light rain, Saturday cracked the 40-degree mark and was the ‘warmest’ afternoon here since last Saturday. The chill is easing and there will be a few ups and downs entering the work week as the pattern realigns itself late week.

A series of fast moving “clipper” systems will bring brief warm-ups followed by brief down turns ending with a much more dramatic change just before Christmas. We could reach the middle 50s Wednesday just before the first arctic blast of the season arrives.

COLD BLAST STILL ON TRACK

Bitter cold is still looming in Canada and has been all week. We noted on Monday that we were on the clock as to when the first arctic blast of the season would arrive based on the developments over the weekend when this cold slid into Canada and took up residence. Experience tells me that when this happens, arctic air will fine its way into the U.S. despite long range machine’s solutions. The machines tend to lag behind and by Tuesday and Wednesday latched on to the idea.

Since then, the forecasts have been consistent, dislodging the cold and sending it our way. The timing is impeccable.

The final system in the series ends with an arctic blast for Christmas 2020. Single digit temps/below zero wind-chills and a chance of snow follows a quick warm up into the 50’s when this arrives next week. The timing will be updated in the days ahead but as of Friday night, rain will develop Wednesday then winds will shift by evening and temperatures will fall sharply. Still to be determined is how much moisture can fall as snow. Bottom like tonight, Christmas will be 40-degrees colder than last year and coldest in 16 years. Be sure to keep checking back and enjoy the weekend!