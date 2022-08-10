INDIANAPOLIS – Over the last few days, we have seen over an inch of rainfall here in Indianapolis. No rain is expected today, however. Rainfall and temperature records will hold for today.

Record high temperature: 99° (1911)

Record low temperature: 50° (1972)

Record rainfall: 1.25″ (1874)

On this day two years ago, a line of severe storms swept across the Midwest, including central Indiana. These storms cause wind damage that knocked down trees and power lines. This line eventually was classified as a derecho that started in Nebraska and Iowa and traveled into Ohio.

Courtesy: NWS SPC

On this date back in 1980, golf ball-sized hail fell in Westfield.