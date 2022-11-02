INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the well above-average temperatures expected this afternoon, we won’t break any records here in Indy for this date. Our record-high temperature was set back just 6 years ago.

Record high temperature: 78° (2016)

Record low temperature: 16° (1951)

Record rainfall: 3.86″ (1936)

Record snowfall: 7.8″ (1966)

Indy only saw a little less than 1.5″ of rainfall during October. While it is dry across Indiana, back in 2010 95% of the state was experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions as of November 2.