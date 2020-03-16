Temperatures and rain chances rise throughout the week

While it may have been on the cool side with temperatures below average on Sunday, it was still a pleasant finish to the weekend. Especially compared to where we started, with snow on Saturday. Sunshine and temperatures rising to the mid 40s Sunday made short work of any snow left on the ground from the day before.

We’ll be back to a cool start by Monday morning with temperatures dropping to and slightly below freezing. We’ll be in a warming trend this week with temperatures rising to the upper 40s and low 50s by Monday afternoon. Most of Monday looks dry but a few spotty to widely scattered showers will be possible tomorrow evening and overnight into early Tuesday.





Rain chances really ramp up as we head later into the week. Wednesday evening through Friday are looking pretty wet. These rain chances will come with the potential for thunderstorms as well. At this time, we even have the chance to see some strong storms on Thursday. However, there is still uncertainty with the timing and track of this low pressure system. Stay tuned and we’ll nail down these details as we get closer.

Our first official weekend of Spring isn’t looking very spring-like. The rain departs, the sun comes out and temperatures take a big drop.