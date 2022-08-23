INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures have not breached 85 degrees in half a month in Indianapolis, but this is not expected to last much longer. The last several days have been kept comfortable with high pressure nearby, but changes will begin to take place as this drifts east.

Warming up on Wednesday

A northerly wind has been in command of our weather through the work week, but this will begin to change as we head through Wednesday. High pressure overhead will make for a cool start to the day first though, and lows will find their way down to the low 60s. Once the sun comes out, it will warm quickly thanks to dry air. The mostly sunny sky will take us into the mid 80s, and a light southerly wind picking up in the afternoon will help with that! This subtle pattern shift will not change in the coming days and even warmer weather lies ahead. Still, dry allows for a few more nights in the mid 60s.

Summer returns late week

Heat will continue to build as we transition into the later days of the week. Southerly wind will be responsible for this warm up along with the mostly sunny sky. Thursday will remain dry with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Friday will have the opportunity to reach the upper 80s as well, though additional afternoon cloud cover and isolated storms may keep it a couple degrees cooler. This setback will be temporary however, as we appear to have a great chance at reaching 90 again this weekend.