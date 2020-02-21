Temperatures climb into the weekend; active pattern returns next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As promised, it's a beautiful finish to the work week, with full sunshine. Sunshine has been a little more plentiful over the past week, however, February has struggled. Only 27% possible sunshine this month. Friday's sunshine has been a little deceptive though. If you're just looking out the window or across our camera network, it's been looking a lot warmer outside than it actually is. A cold start, with temperatures in the lower teens Friday morning, set the pace for a chilly afternoon too. High temperatures on Friday will only peak in the mid 30s. While that's a little below average for this time of year, much warmer air is in store for the weekend.

In fact, the average high temperature is rising very quickly this time of year. By the first day of Spring, just 27 days away, the average high rises from 42° today to 53°. More than a 10-degree jump. More spring-like air is on the way, however, we have to get through another chilly evening.

Temperatures Friday evening will drop down to the mid 20s before midnight and into the lower 20s by early Saturday morning.

The high pressure in place will keep the sunshine around as we start the weekend. As that high pressure slides to the east, our winds will fully shift out of the southwest, streaming warmer air in. We can already see that warm-up off to our west. Temperatures over Iowa, already up more than 20-degrees from where they were 24-hours ago. That warmth is spreading east and we'll see temperatures rise to the 50s for the weekend.

An active weather pattern returns late Sunday night. Gray skies return and rain builds in to start a new week on Monday. The jet stream takes a dive once again by mid week, sending another shot of colder air our way. We're tracking chances for rain changing over to snow showers by Wednesday with accumulating snow possible. Stay tuned!