Temperatures climb through the weekend; stray showers possible at times

It was a bright start to the weekend with mostly clear skies across central Indiana. Morning lows were mild and dropped near the 60° mark. It will be a nice day to head outdoors with the family or to do any yard work! Highs will be seasonal as they climb into the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday. There are going to be several dry hours the next two days, but some may still see a shower or two at times.

Widely scattered showers over Kentucky and southern Ohio will travel in a northerly direction today and the rain chances will mainly impact the southern half of the state. Regardless, much of the area will likely see a more cloud cover this afternoon with skies becoming partly sunny for the evening hours.

Sunday is looking mostly dry too with only isolated storm chances for the second half of the day. We should be in good shape for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 tomorrow afternoon! Temperatures will likely rise a degree or two more on Sunday with the humidity also climbing a bit. Dew points will rise into the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon, which will make it feel sticky throughout the day.

Prepare for the high heat later this week! Highs are going to gradually rise through midweek and should reach into the 90s again! Indianapolis has seen fourteen 90° days so far this season, which is a little less than the average number of 19 for a season.

There are two named storms in the Caribbean this Saturday morning! Tropical Storm Marco is located near the Yucatan Peninsula and is strengthening as it travels NNW at 12 MPH. There is also Tropical Storm Laura located near Puerto Rico that is producing sustained winds at 40 MPH. Both storms are likely going to travel into the Gulf of Mexico early in the work week and impact our southern states. The storms will even have the potential to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane as it moves over the warm waters in the Gulf.