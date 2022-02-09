We made it into the mid 40s again on this Wednesday despite clouds filling our sky once again. We’re watching the snow continue to melt out there with temps well above freezing, but 3″ remains on the ground downtown. Snow melt will slow down slow tomorrow as our next front brings cold air to the region by the morning.

Thursday begins gray and there may even be a few flurries out there with the front passing through. It will be breezy at times through the day and our feels-like temp will be about 10 degrees below the actual. Though we begin the day in the upper 20s, it is unlikely that we will warm above the low 30s during the day. If we see any sun it will be at the end of the day, but this will be a fleeting glance.

Clouds return quickly ahead of Friday morning as our next system comes in. Warmer air will move in with it and should help our temps return to the 40s. It will also be our next chance to experience some rainfall with a little bit of mixed precipitation at the start of the day. Rain will be off and on throughout with a cold breeze taking over after dark. Our next temp drop comes over the weekend with temps falling back into the teens and twenties.