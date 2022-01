INDIANAPOLIS – On this day in weather, our low temperature dropped well below zero 45 years ago!

Record high: 66° set back in 1990

Record low: -20° set back in 1977

Snowfall: 6.0″ set back in 1994

Precipitation: 1.42″ set back in 1873

In 1965, on this day, high winds brought snow drifts across central Indiana.

These records start in 1871 and go until today.