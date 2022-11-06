INDIANAPOLIS – Mild weather will continue through the work week with highs in the 60s & 70s, but our first cold blast of the season arrives soon after.

Mild pattern holds up

Our weather will remain in the same pattern that we have seen over the past several days heading into the second full week of November. A large ridge will remain spread across the Eastern US and will provide us with the potential to reach 70 degrees at times this week. At the surface however, high pressure will force a shallow layer of cooler air to spill into the region, at least in the first couple of days.

Monday and Tuesday will each be dry and plenty sunny. With high pressure to our northeast however, highs will remain in the low to mid 60s each day. Low temperatures will cool into the low to mid 40s at night with the overall quiet conditions.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmer days as high pressure begins to move out. It will become more windy as this occurs and the wind will bring increased levels of warmth from the south. These days will be in the low to perhaps even mid 70s with mostly sunny conditions coming each day.

Sharp cool down comes this weekend

Our run of mild weather will inevitably come to an end as we find ourselves getting into the middle of November. Temperatures will take a dive as we head through Friday and a cold front sweeps across the region. This will bring the chance for scattered showers during the day and a strong northwesterly wind will force Canadian air to engulf the region.

Saturday and Sunday are likely to be the coldest days of the season with highs that may not even reach the upper 30s!