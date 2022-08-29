INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the heat cranking today, our high temperatures records will hold. Early Monday morning, we did pick up 0.51″ of rainfall and with another round of heavy rain Monday evening, we will need to keep an eye out for any potential for a new rainfall record.

Record high temperature: 97° (1953)

Record low temperature: 41° (1965)

Record rainfall: 1.38″ (1985)

There is a chance of strong to severe storms Monday evening across central Indiana. On this date in 1985, a round of strong to severe storms rolled through as well. Several homes in Crawfordsville were damaged by severe thunderstorm winds! A wind gust of 69 mph was recorded in Indianapolis.