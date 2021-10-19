Temperatures remain mild, but late week changes loom

It has been another gorgeous and mild day with temperatures reaching the low 70s across a good portion of Central Indiana. Our weather has been slow changing with an area of high pressure anchored to our south. As this system inches east overnight, a stronger southerly flow will evolve tomorrow. Until then however, this quiet and cool nighttime weather we have enjoyed will continue.

We will begin Wednesday with more sun, dry air, and temperatures around 50. The morning will warm quickly however and temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60s by lunchtime with southerly breezes picking up. Cloudy cover will pick up just a little bit in the afternoon, but we should still manage to reach the low to mid 70s before beginning to cool in the evening.

Overnight we will be tracking a few isolated showers as a cold front is dragged through the state. Thanks to the abundance of dry air however, a fair portion of the state may not see any rain at all. That being said, the entire state and region will get in on the changes that come with the front. It will be a windier Thursday with temperatures dropping about 10 degrees. This cool down will not stop on Thursday either with a dip into the 50s come Friday. Keep an eye out for those fall colors, the cold weather may help them pop, especially in Northern Indiana!