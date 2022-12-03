It may have been a windy morning across central Indiana, the day end is going to end on a much quieter note. Winds became calmer for the afternoon with full sunshine overhead. Even with the sunny skies, the temperature in Indianapolis only climbed back to 37° this afternoon.

The clear skies tonight, along with the northwesterly wind flow will contribute to the sharp drop in temperatures. By 8 pm, Indy is going to drop back near 30° and fall to 20° early Sunday morning. The light winds will even create wind chill values in the teens.

We will wrap-up the weekend with bright skies and more seasonal temperatures! Highs will reach into the 40s Sunday afternoon. However, the weather this week is going to turn much more active. We will see more cloud cover and several shower chances in the new work week. The coverage ramps up mid-week before temperatures fall back again by next weekend.