Temperatures surge to near record warmth Tuesday; First of three Super-moons occurs tonight

WARMING UP

The temperatures rose quickly Monday behind a warm front. Early morning low temperatures were at frost levels, in the middle 30s in many outlying locations but after the warm front surged north, southwest winds brought temperatures up quickly. By late Monday afternoon many locations were as much as 40-degrees warmer from where they started the day. Lafayette had climbed into the lower 80s and 42-degrees warmer by 5 pm.

There is no let-up in the warm up behind this front as summer-like heat developed in parts of the central plains. 90° temperatures began to show up in portions of Nebraska and Kansas while 80s surged across Missouri. The first official 80-degree day of 2021 in Indianapolis will be Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast high is expected to challenge the record for the date of 84° set most recently in 1990. The afternoon will run 15-degrees or warmer above normal.

OH YOU CRAZY MOON

The moon will be full at precisely 11:32pm Monday and because this full moon will be among the closest of the year – a ‘super moon’ is declared. A super moon is a new or full moon coinciding with perigee – the closest point to the earth in the moon’s monthly orbit. The May 26th full moon will be even closer – by only 41 miles. On average the moon is 238,000 miles from the earth but varies from perigee (closest) 222,023 – May 26th to apogee (furthest) of 252,595 miles on May 11th this year. Following tonight’s super moon is May 26th and June 23rd.