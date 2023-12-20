Temperatures rose to 50-degrees in Indianapolis Wednesday, the start of a renewed spell of milder weather

And we’re back! We officially reached 50° just after 3:30 Wednesday on the final full day of fall. It’s the 10th time this December with a 50° or higher and now ties for 8th most to-date on record. The most on record through December 20th was 16 in 1889.

Each of the next seven days has a chance to reach and exceed 50-degrees for the first week of ‘winter’. The ‘winter solstice’ or the start of winter, when the direct rays of the sun fall on the Tropic of Capricorn, the lowest sun angle of the year is precisely 10:27pm Thursday.

SNOW DOUBT IT’S A SNOW DROUGHT

The wait for a snowfall that actually sticks, is going to continue much to the displeasure of winter weather enthusiasts. And we are not the only ones wondering where the snow is. By just a fraction, this is the LEAST amount of snow cover for the CONUS on December 20th since these records began 20 years ago. 15.7% today vs 15.9% in 2004.

By all accounts, we are expecting to move up to among one of the LONGEST SPANS between the last measured snow and the first of the season. As of Wednesday, it’s been 278 days since the last measured snowfall (March 18th) in Indianapolis. There is NO SNOW in the forecast for at least the next 7 days.