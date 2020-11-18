Temperatures tumble overnight; mild weather returns late in the week

Highs Tuesday afternoon were nearly 10 degrees cooler compared to Monday! Temperatures were much cooler today despite the full sunshine because of the wind shift that occurred last night. High pressure is situated west of Indiana tonight and it will keep the area mostly clear this evening and tonight.

Temperatures are quickly falling due the lack of cloud cover and northwesterly winds. Indianapolis will drop into the lower 30s by 9 PM and likely into the upper 20s by midnight! Lows will fall into the mid-20s before sunrise with wind chills in the lower 20s.

Highs temperatures on Wednesday will become more seasonal and should climb back near the 50° mark in Indianapolis. This will mark the beginning of a warming trend for central Indiana! The wind direction will shift out of the southwest on Wednesday and become stronger on Thursday. It may be breezy on Thursday, but the prominent southerly winds will drive temperatures into the lower 60s at the end of the workweek.

The sunny pattern will continue through Friday. However, additional cloud cover will move into the state Friday afternoon as our next wave of rainfall nears Indiana. Widely scattered showers are going to be possible late Friday evening with rain chances lingering through the weekend.