A warm front sweeps the state Friday quickly moving out the brief and rare polar air that brought the coldest morning in over one month.

BIG UPDATE here. Parade of storms from the SW U.S. the past three weeks puts major dent in the deficit. Pattern still rolls on. Next system his weekend.

From the U.S. DROUGHT CENTER: “One of the biggest turnarounds, though, comes from Indiana. Drought now covers just 1.4% of the state, down from over 71% one month ago and over 80% back in November. The state was cleared of severe conditions early in January.”

For the first time all January, the temperature fell below 20-degrees in Indianapolis. Friday’s low is the COLDEST here since December 26th (15°).

Gusty winds fueled Friday’s warm up and temperatures late day we as much as 15-degree warmer than same time Thursday. A warm front late day produced some brief snow showers but they have moved on. Only a few spotty showers may occur rest of the evening. Any precipitation rest of the night falls as liquid and looks to be ending around midnight.

This January has produce the FEWEST number of nights sub 20° in 17 years! The mild January is behind the warm winter to-date. 74% of the days since December first have been ABOVE normal in Indianapolis. This ties for 14th warmest winter on record!

It will be a milder brand of air this weekend especially Saturday. SHOULD CLOUDS thin enough, it is possible some locations in south-central Indiana reach the 50-degree mark. Not bad in late January. However, the second half of the weekend will take a turn. Temperatures will start falling again on Sunday.

Mainly rain falls here on this final weekend of January. Showers increase late Saturday and reach peak areal coverage of 65% by sunrise Sunday. Not an all day rain as showers will scatter and diminish through the early afternoon. Temps will slowly fall Sunday bringing a possible light wintry mix late day.

Month closes with some modest arctic air and temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be as much 10-degrees below NORMAL, perhaps the only two days of the entire month that are cooler than average.