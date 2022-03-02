The month of March started with a bang as the mercury hit 66° on Monday. Today, we did even better as highs temps broke into the upper 60s and even low 70s in some spots! In Indianapolis, the high temperature was 68°, which is now the warmest day of 2022. Change is in the air tonight though as colder air begins to advance south.

We’ll wake up to low temperatures close to freezing on Thursday morning. This is not unusual for this time of year, but the difference is that we will not warm up much. A front that has remained stationary for the most part will slip to our south and a northerly wind will suppress highs. Mostly cloudy skies will not help either. By mid afternoon, Central Indiana will reach max temps in the mid 40s. Temps will drop into the upper 20s again overnight.

Friday is when we will begin to warm again. Highs will be above average once more as the front retreats northward once more. Central Indiana will be in the 50s during the afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

The real excitement will come on Saturday. High temps will rocket as a low pressure system to our west pulls warm air into Central Indiana. The day will begin in the 40s, but should finish in the low to mid 70s! Indy’s record high is 75 and a run at this mark is certainly possible.