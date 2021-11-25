Temps tumble this turkey day; colder air to open the weekend

Thanksgiving 2021 was the warmest here in six years but you would have had to be up pretty early in the morning. Behind a passing cold front temperatures are taking a dive

WARM TURKEY

South winds blew during the overnight hours and just before rain arrived the temperature in Indianapolis held in the low to mid fifties. The official high for the day came shortly before the rain fell at just before 4am posting a temperature of 54°. While the temperature fell into the 40s just after 4am most of us missed the mild air. By noon we had dropped to 45° and at 7pm the temperature was 37° with a wind chill making it feel nearly 30-degrees colder. The winds will remain brisk overnight delivering a cold morning temperature Friday in the low to mid twenties.

Bundle up bargain hunters as the Black Friday shoppers will be greeted with some frosty conditions and rather chilly temperatures. Fortunately with sunshine we will see a slight rebound by afternoon but reaming well below normal with a forecast high of only 36°

ANY LEFTOVERS?

Some lingering drizzle and patchy light rain still was falling after sunset on what was the wettest Thanksgiving day here in eleven years. Any precipitation overnight will be light but could turn to flurries and even a few snow showers especially in the favored lake effect counties of north-central and northeast Indiana late night.