Thawing out as we end February; first 50-degree day possible

COLD WAVE ENDS

The streak of 14 consecutive days below freezing ended on Saturday. The longest stretch since 2010 ended as we reached 33° at 3:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. We spent a total of 357 hours sub-freezing in Indianapolis.

The first 40-degree temperatures and the warmest temperatures of February arrived very late Sunday night when gusty winds mixed down warmer temperatures to the surface. Despite being dark and snow on the ground, the temperature climbed to 44° just after 11 p.m. We held on to a 40° temperature beyond midnight, and that officially became the high temperature Monday. Monday’s average temperature was the first above normal since the February 4.

We’re putting the the cold wave behind us and are now seeking the first 50-degree day of 2021! It has been a while. We have gone 58 days since our last 50° day, which was on December 27.

On average, the first 50° occurrence comes January 13, with the earliest on record January 1 (multiple times), most recently in 2012. The latest first 50° day was March 19, 1978.

Low clouds and the snow field to our west will have a say in temperatures for the next few days. I’m posting below the temperatures and the snow cover behind a warm front Monday that range from 60° in Kansas City to 40° in Des Moines. At this time, despite a range of high temperatures forecast for Tuesday from 40° to 52°, we are leaning toward the warmer numbers. We feel stronger winds will mix down the drier and warmer air for a shot at 50° Tuesday and Wednesday.