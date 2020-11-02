The chill is easing and temperatures are set to surge this week

COLD OPEN

That was the coldest temperature in Indianapolis since mid-April. The low Monday dipped to 26°, while outlying locations were even colder. Early Monday low temperatures included 23-degrees in Oolitic and Peru.

So is this cold early? A touch. The average date of the first night 26° or colder comes November 8th. Last year it arrived on November 1st and the latest on record was December 14th in 1939.

NOVEMBER – FASTEST TO COOL

The month of November signals that the cold weather months have arrived. Warm days are usually behind us, though we reached our latest 80-degree day of the season on November first in 1950.

The month losses 54 minutes of daylight and is the fastest month annually to cool going from an average high of 59° on the first to 45° on the 30th. The 81° day on the first is the warmest on record in November while -5° is the coldest set in 1880!

TEMPERATURES ON THE RISE

The pattern is undergoing a serious change Monday, flattening with time and allowing oceanic air to spread across the nation. Warming is well underway out west and the temperature turnaround begins Tuesday. After another frosty night, the chill eases and with sunny skies and we climb into he lower 60s Tuesday for election day. This will be the coolest of the upcoming 7 to 10 days with continued warming well into the 60s by mid-week. As first forecast last week, 70-degree warmth is still on track with a multi-day stretch that lasts through the weekend.

Temperatures in the 70s in November are hard to come by. This will be the first time a November produces 70-degree warmth since 2017. On average we will have two occurrences during the month. As recently as 2010 we posted 6 days and the most 70s in November was 9 days in 1931. Our current forecast has four days. Stay tuned!