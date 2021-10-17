Coldest morning since mid May; tracking seasonable end to weekend

It was the coldest morning in Indianapolis since May 13! The low temperature for the city fell to 40° with some outlying counties seeing the upper 30s for the first time since last spring. There were even reports of patchy frost within Rush and Bartholomew counties due to the calm, clear conditions!

A ridge of high pressure is bringing quiet weather for the central U.S. today, and it will provide central Indiana with dry weather into the workweek. We will finish the weekend with full sunshine and seasonal highs in the mid 60s.

The clearing skies tonight will help temperatures to drop back into the lower 40s and potentially upper 30s in rural locations once again. Some patchy frost is possible. A heavy jacket will be needed at the bus stop early tomorrow morning!

Temperatures will recover early in the week with unseasonably warm highs in the lower 70s. Changes are on the way midweek as our next rain-making system nears the Hoosier State. Clouds are going to fill into central Indiana on Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered showers with some thunderstorms will be possible late in the day Wednesday.