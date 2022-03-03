Chilly temperatures returned Thursday but sights are set on a huge warm up for the first weekend of March.

MARCH MADNESS

March Madness is fully underway meteorologically speaking. From 68° Wednesday to a wind-chill of 30° this afternoon, it feels nearly 40-degrees colder Thursday evening. It’s a reminder that it is still winter. Have you seen a few flurries today as well? There are still a few out there this evening, don’t be surprise if a few pass especially across north-central Indiana after sunset.

QUIETLY COLD

The opening two days of March 2022 averaged as the WARMEST since 2004 (18 years) and we are not done yet. This is just a brief interruption that includes a low overnight into the 20s Friday morning. Looking at the numbers, we deserve a little milder air. December ran warm then quietly, 2022 has opened chilly with 60% of the days averaging below normal since the first of the year.

Temperature departure from normal since January 1st.

RENEWED WARMTH

This is the COLDEST opening two months of a new year in Indianapolis in 7 years (2015).PARDON THE INTERRUPTION – this chill eases quickly and behind a passing warm front, temperatures surge Saturday.

Nearly 30-degrees above normal, we post the first 70° day of the season in Indy and for most of central Indiana. It will be the WARMEST air here since before Halloween!

You know it will not last, so be sure to take advantage. The first weekend of March looks mild but weekend #2, a whole new ball game. More on that tomorrow.