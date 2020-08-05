The coolest start since mid-June; quiet pattern holds through the workweek

Indianapolis had temperatures in the mid-50s this morning, making it the coolest morning in 51 days! Back on June 15, Indy dropped to a low of 50°. Skies are mostly clear and you may even need a jacket before heading to work or school this morning! Lows this morning are running about 10 degrees below average for August. The weather for today looks great and comfortable too!

There could be scattered clouds at times, but much of the day looks pleasant with plenty of sun. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid-70s with a high of 76° in Indianapolis. The air around high pressure moves clock-wise and since an area of high pressure is west of Indiana, light winds will stream out of the north through the afternoon.

​Enjoy the break from the hot and humid weather for now! Quiet weather will continue through the end of the workweek and temperatures will become more summer-like again this weekend. Storm chances come back into the mix again on Sunday with highs near 90° by next week!

Isaias impacted several states as it traveled along the East Coast on Tuesday. There were several tornado reports in eastern North Carolina and Virginia from the storm system. It is now considered a “post tropical cyclone” as it moves into Canada at 28 MPH.