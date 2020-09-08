The Dog Days of September?

The high temperature reached 90-degrees in Indianapolis Tuesday marking the 18th 90-degree day of 2020 and more interesting, the eight straight year with at least one 90-degree day in the month of September. Seems like the heat hangs on a little longer each year, so we did some digging.

September can take some turns, the hottest temperature in September was most recently tied in 2011 when we hit 100° on the fifth of the month. There have been six occasions that we reached 100-degrees in September. two days in 1939, two days in 1953, two days in 1954 and once in 2011. With the nights lengthening the build up of cooler air will occasionally send us some chilly temperatures too. The coolest September night was 30° set on September 30th, 1899.

But 90-degree days in September have recently become more frequent. This is the 8th straight year that we have had at least one 90° day in September and annually we average three days this month. The last time without a 90° temperature was 2012 – go figure, one the the hottest Summer’s on record. Over half the Septembers on record (58%) have produced a 90-degree day with the most in the years of 1891 and 1897 with 12 days.