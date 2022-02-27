Temperatures broke above average on Sunday and marked the first day of what will be a very Spring-like pattern this upcoming week. It did begin quite chilly in the morning with a low in the 20s, but the abundant sunshine helped us warm up. In fact, it was our 3rd perfectly sunny day of the year with 0.0% cloud cover!

Monday will also begin chilly in the morning thanks to calm conditions overnight. It will be another very sunny morning however, and that will warm things quickly off the bat. Temperatures will continue to rise through the afternoon even as a few high clouds coat the sky. Despite this, highs should break into the lower 50s across the Southern & Central portions of the state. It will be a milder evening heading into Tuesday as well.

Highs through the middle of the week will remain in the 50-55 degree range. 60 degree warmth will creep closer through the week as a ridge traverses the country from west to east. Our weather will remain dry through this period as high pressure dominates the continental US as well. Thursday and Friday will have a chance to reach the 60s in Southern Indiana, but a surface front may limit warming in Central & Northern parts of the state. Despite this, our chance to reach 60 will not be squandered as further warming comes with rain on the weekend.