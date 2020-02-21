Watch Live
The frosty start gives way to a brighter day; warming trend now underway!

7 Day Forecast

Friday

37° / 14°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 37° 14°

Saturday

52° / 22°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 52° 22°

Sunday

54° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 54° 33°

Monday

48° / 40°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 50% 48° 40°

Tuesday

45° / 40°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 50% 45° 40°

Wednesday

38° / 28°
Snow showers possible
Snow showers possible 60% 38° 28°

Thursday

26° / 18°
Mostly cloudy and windy
Mostly cloudy and windy 10% 26° 18°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

15°

6 AM
Clear
0%
15°

15°

7 AM
Clear
0%
15°

17°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
17°

19°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
19°

22°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
22°

25°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
25°

28°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
28°

31°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
31°

34°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
34°

35°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

36°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

35°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

32°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
32°

30°

7 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

8 PM
Clear
0%
29°

27°

9 PM
Clear
0%
27°

27°

10 PM
Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

1 AM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

2 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

3 AM
Clear
0%
25°

25°

4 AM
Clear
0%
25°

25°

5 AM
Clear
0%
25°
Skies are clear and temperatures are really cold to open your Friday morning, no doubt, a frosty start, as we hover in the lower teens!

The payoff will be the vast amount of sunshine on the way today. Stable air (high pressure) remains intact, which will allow for dry, sunny skies from sunrise to sunset to kick-off your weekend. Temperatures will quickly climb under this dry dome as we move to near 40° by 5 p.m.

Expect a quiet, chilly, and dry evening ahead, but not as cold in the overnight! A subtle southwest wind will help to keep our temperatures up through sunrise, a low tonight at 22°.

The weekend is now here and additional sunshine will continue, as the southwest flow will boost our afternoon highs into the lower 50s by Saturday afternoon. A fantastic day!

Early sunshine on Sunday will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon, but dry weather holds through the evening, with highs in the middle to lower 50s.    

