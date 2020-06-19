The heat holds on; timing much needed rain

What a week! We opened the work week with low temperatures in the middle 40s Monday morning. Friday is the final full day of spring and we’re ending it with high temperatures in the 90s.

Indianapolis and Kokomo finally hit 90-degrees for the first time this year on Friday. That’s 10 days earlier than last year. Muncie and Shelbyville have now hit 90° ten times this year.

This heat and light winds are contributing to Air Quality alerts being issued across much of central Indiana both Thursday and Friday, and that alert has been issued for Saturday as well. It’s another Knozone Action Day, meaning you’re encouraged to do things such as walk or carpool and avoid refueling until after 7 PM.

Our historic dry spell rolls on. Indianapolis has now reached the 15th straight day without rainfall. The only other time we’ve been this dry over these stretch of dates (June 5th through June 19th) was back in 2012.

Luckily for us, we DO have SOME rainfall coming our way. It’s not a lot, but we’ll take all we can get. Widely scattered showers will develop on Father’s Day (Sunday) but a good portion of central Indiana will miss out completely. Better chances for rain will come Tuesday. Until then, keep on watering!