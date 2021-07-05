The heat & humidity stick around, rain chances on the way

Another sunny day with hot and humid conditions to wrap up the holiday weekend! The heat and humidity stick around this week with a slight cooldown by the end of the week but rain chances return Wednesday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s under mostly starry skies making for a warm and muggy night.

Tuesday as you head back to work, temperatures will be in the lower 90’s once again with feel-like temperatures in the middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled mainly in south-central Indiana. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Wednesday will bring better rain chances so have the umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will be in the middle 80’s, so slightly cooler, with rain chances on Thursday. Friday looks to be dry with a few clouds.

Rain chances look to continue into the weekend and beginning of next week.