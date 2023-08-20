Highs in the upper 80s to near 90° across Central Indiana on this Sunday. If NWS Indianapolis verifies 90° for a high today, it will be the ninth day of 90s for 2023. We’ll add plenty more throughout this work week thanks to the expanded hot dome and dominant area of High Pressure.

A few of our hometowns did see heat index values approach or hit 100° today, thanks to muggy dew points getting into the mid-to-upper 70s Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Highs in the lower 90s are in store for Monday-Tuesday with heat index values similar to today in the upper 90s to near 100°. By the time midweek comes around, not only will temperatures get into the upper-90s to near 100°, heat index values will likely be well over 100° on a more widespread basis compared to today.

If the forecast high temperatures of 97° Wednesday and 99° Thursday verify, those will break the current daily record highs daint back to 1936. Friday’s record could also be broken and its current record goes back to 1948. Nonetheless, heat advisories continue through Thursday and an Air Quality Alert is in place for Monday. AQI index values will get into the “Sensitive for Some” range, so be a bit more aware and stay inside if you’re sensitive to poor air quality and ozone levels.

Temperature Departures Monday Temperature Departures Wednesday Temperature Departues Thursday

Friday will have a cold front move through the region that will try and spawn off a few showers. It’s possible a few thunderstorms could come as a result, too, but these chances look widely scattered at this time. Once the cold front moves through, the weekend looks great will more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels. Indy GreekFest will also kick off on Friday in Carmel and the weather overall, especially Saturday looks great!