After a cold weekend that saw temperatures rise no higher than 33 degrees, a major warm up is in store for us as we begin the new week. Monday has begun on the right foot with an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures began the day in the upper single digits, but warming has been efficient since then. Indy will return to around 30 degrees today before the warming really gets going tomorrow.

Despite what will be a much warmer afternoon, temperatures are going to start off in the upper teens on Tuesday morning. This will come thanks to high pressure, which will be sitting just to our east. The dry weather and clear sky responsible for such a chilly start will help us warm up quickly as well! This along with a southerly wind, we should see high temps break into the mid 40s across much of Central Indiana. It will remain mild overnight too with a breeze picking up.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures rising quickly through the 40s on the back of a strong southerly wind. As a result, highs should break into the upper 50s despite a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers may enter into the equation around sunset, but the day should remain dry as a whole. Rain will increase in coverage and intensity overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. We will have to keep an eye on a transition from rain to snow at some point on Thursday, likely in the afternoon, as the front moves through. Some accumulation is possible, mainly in Northwestern Indiana, but a fair deal of uncertainty remains in this area of the forecast. We’ll keep you updated as we track this storm.