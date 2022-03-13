Temperatures have risen significantly this Sunday in comparison to the mid 20° highs experienced just a day prior. It has been a windy one with peak gusts near 40 mph, but the wind has been a warming one. An abundance of sunshine has also worked in our favor and allowed highs to climb into the 50-55 range across Central Indiana! As we head overnight and into Monday, the southerly wind will remain persistent while the sky stays clear.

Temps will bottom in the mid 30s by the top of the morning. It will become windy again during the day and with a mostly sunny sky, high temps should reach about 60 degrees! We’ll a mild evening as well with temps staying in the 40s overnight.

We’ll be greeted by isolated showers early Tuesday morning, but they should break around the start of the day. Wind will not be as strong, but highs will still reach about 60. Wednesday and Thursday will feature dry weather and a mix of sun & clouds. They will be the warmest days this week as a ridge positions itself directly over the region. Highs will be in the 65-70 range both days.