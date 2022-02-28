The start of the work week was a nice one with beautiful weather from start to finish. It was a partly sunny day with a southwesterly wind kicking us into the low 50s. The mild weather will continue to build overnight as we transition into the first day of meteorological spring.

Tuesday morning will begin in the mid 30s, which is 5-10 degrees above average! The day will also come with more cloud cover through the morning, but this will not stop us from another substantial warm up. Temps are expected to rise another 25 degrees through the day and this will put us within a degree or two of the 60 mark! It will be a great day to spend outdoors at any time, but expect a light breeze through the afternoon.

Wednesday will be another mild one with highs expected to top 60! This comes again with mix of sun & clouds and mild afternoon breeze. A change in our weather will come as a stationary front to our north begins to sag farther south overnight. This will introduce colder air on Thursday with highs that may hang in the mid 40s. Luckily the warm up will resume again on Friday and Saturday should be our warmest day of the year thus far!