It’s tough to believe that just 60 hours ago, feels-like temperatures were below zero downtown. By this past afternoon, those feels like temperatures matched the actual temp in the mid 60s! This is the start of what will easily be the warmest week of 2022 thus far.

Despite the warming weather, there will be greater cloud cover and showers ahead of Tuesday morning. Showers will stick around through the late morning but will remain quite scattered, so little rainfall is expected. The sun will open up the afternoon to warmer weather and by the end of the day we may enjoy a near-entirely sunny sky. You can expect another beautiful day in the mid 60s across Central Indiana as a result. Low temps should remain in the low 40s overnight as well.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week and some of the warmest days in 2022 so far! Wednesday will be the sunnier of the two and perhaps the warmer with a high in the low 70s! Thursday will still feature a mix of clouds & sun with highs returning to around 70 once again. So far this year, we have had only one day in the 70s, but this will soon change.

Our beautiful weather may be disrupted on Friday as rain and colder weather move in. Luckily, this will be a brief blip over the 10 day pattern as we rebound quickly before the start of next week.