Scattered clouds and not as cold to begin your Friday morning, as temperatures hover near 40° downtown. Expect another great sunrise at 8:09 a.m. with another dry afternoon on the way! Winds will remain from the northeast at 5-10 mph, as temperatures rise into the lower 60s by 4 p.m. Enjoy!

Tonight, skies will be clearing and temperatures cooling quickly after sunset (6:48 p.m.). Expect a great night for high school sectionals or a trip out to Newfields!

Saturday looks great! Additional sunshine and warmth through the day as highs near 70° in some spots! Winds will remain light from the southeast at 5-8 mph. Clouds will be increasing by late afternoon and into the overnight, as a new system approaches from the southwest.

Cloudier conditions will be deepening by early Sunday and rain chances will begin to overspread the area by the afternoon. This may put a damper on tailgating before the Colts game at 4:25 p.m. A few spotty showers will linger into Monday but not necessarily for trick-or-treat hours by the evening!