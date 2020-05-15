The weekend won’t be a washout but more rain and storms return

Improvements are underway! After a dreary, wet start to Friday, rain is moving out and a few spots are even seeing the sky brighten up. Winds will briefly shift out of the northwest, as a cold front settles south later tonight. This mean drier, less humid air is coming our way. Enjoy the evening as we’re moving into a stretch of rain-free hours before the chance of showers and storms ramps up again over the weekend.

The weekend won’t be a washout. As rain continues to race off to the east, we’ll start Saturday morning dry with areas of fog around. A few spotty showers are possible during the late morning hours on Saturday, ahead of a warm front returning north. However, it’s the afternoon and evening that have the best chance to see rain and a couple of thunderstorms. Even then, rain coverage will remain quite minimal.

Saturday being the drier of the two days this weekend means that it will also be the warmer of the days. Temperatures jump into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

If you have yardwork to get done, we suggest you complete it before Sunday. Rain chances rise quickly into the predawn hours on Sunday and we’ll keep scattered showers and thunderstorms chances into the afternoon and evening.

A 4-model comparison suggests rainfall totals over the next 48 hours could range from a 1/4″ to over 1″ in spots, with most likely to be in the 1/2″ – 1″ range. Locally higher amounts will be possible for those locations that end up under thunderstorm development.

Temperatures will cool down into the 60’s early next week as a blocking pattern slows the warm up. An “Omega” block develops (as referred to by meteorologists) as the jet stream takes on the configuration from the Greek alphabet Omega. Don’t worry, next weekend, we could be seeing our warmest temperatures of the year, so far.